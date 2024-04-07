High Wind Warning continues for extreme winds through midday

A high wind warning is in effect until noon Sunday for Denver, the Foothills, I-25 corridor and plains.

Winds could gust up to 50 mph around the Denver metro area, and up to 75 mph in the Front Range mountains and foothills.

kmgh

Some of the highest winds reported have been 87 mph winds in Boulder county, 89 mph winds in Jefferson county, 90 mph winds in Garfield county, 91 mph winds in Summit and Larimer county.

Winds have been up to 91 mph at Copper Mountain and Buckeye, Colorado- Rocky Flats 89 mph winds, and Sterling 84 mph winds.

"These are such extreme winds that significant power outages, downed branches, and property damage may be widespread," the NWS said in its forecast discussion.

The winds will also create critical fire weather conditions, with a red flag warning for Sunday with lower humidity.

Xcel Energy said on Friday that it may need to cut power in some areas on Saturday night due to the high winds and increased fire threat.

EXPLAINER: How do the foothills, plains see such impressive winds in Colorado?

Denver7

Sunday won't be quite as blustery but it'll remain cool and unsettled. Look for highs in the 50s for the end of the weekend. The winds will still be strong in the morning- but die down by the afternoon.

It's April and highs typically sit in the low 60s but we're tracking below-average temperatures for the start of next week. Look for highs in the low 50s Monday and Tuesday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Warmer weather returns mid-week and the city will be in the 70s by next Friday. Hope you enjoy the weekend!

