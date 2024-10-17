Who is ready for October to feel like October? We'll see one more warmer than normal day before a winter-like storm rolls into Colorado.

Thursday will see an increase in cloud cover and high temperatures in the mid- to upper-70s. The wind will pick up ahead of our next storm and that will lead to some higher fire danger, especially over the Eastern Plains.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the far northeastern plains from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for gusts up to 40 mph and humidity values less than 15%,

A winter-like storm will move into Colorado Friday and into the weekend. So far, it appears the mountains will see a decent amount of snow, with rainfall for the Denver metro area. A light rain/snow mix is possible along the Palmer Divide early Saturday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the San Juans from Friday afternoon until Sunday morning for 1 to 2 feet of snow above 9,000 feet elevation. The Front Range mountains will see up to 6 inches with possibly a foot of snow in the central mountains near Interstate 70.

Temperatures will also finally start to drop, with 60s on Friday and highs in the upper-40s to low-50s on Saturday.

It's been awhile since Denver's seen rain. Friday will be the first chance of showers since Sept. 22. The Front Range is parched, and we desperately need the water!

This storm moves out of the metro area on Sunday. We'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s Sunday afternoon. Warmer and drier weather return early next week.

High fire danger near Denver on Thursday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.