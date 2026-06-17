DENVER — We officially hit a high of 93 degree in Denver on Tuesday and guess what? It's going to be even hotter Wednesday! It will likely be the hottest day of the year so far as temperatures skyrocket into the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. The extreme heat and high winds will escalate fire danger concerns across the state this week.



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High fire danger for all of western Colorado

Get those outdoor workouts in early because temperatures will climb fast! We'll see mid 80s by lunch and mid to upper 90s by happy hour.

Fire danger will be at its peak mid-week with the heat and strong northwesterly winds. Red flag warnings are in effect for much of the Western Slope and high country from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Outdoor burning and any activities that could spark a fire should be avoided. Relative humidity will drop down below 10% across a good portion of the state.

A brief cool down arrives Thursday behind an early morning cold front, bringing temperatures back to seasonal averages in the mid 80s. However, the cooler weather won't last long, as hot conditions return Friday and Saturday with highs surging back into the lower 90s.

Summer officially begins on Sunday and it will actually be one of the coolest days on our seven-day forecast. We'll also see a better chance of afternoon storms and those could linger into early next week.

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