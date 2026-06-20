High fire danger and severe storm chances on tap Saturday

DENVER — A lot to talk about Saturday weather-wise across Colorado, we heat back into the 90s once again up and down the Front Range. The Denver metro could see afternoon highs jump all the way to the mid-90s.

High Fire Danger is a concern, with most of the state—with the exception of the Denver metro and Eastern Plains—under a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday to at least 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Winds will pick up today over the high country, gusting up to 45 mph. Combined with very dry air in the mountains, fire risk will be top of mind through the afternoon and evening hours.

Meanwhile, severe storms could pop up over the Eastern Plains this afternoon as a system moves through our state. Heavy rain, large hail and even a stray tornado are possible with these storms. We cannot rule out a storm for the Denver metro area, but most activity and especially the severe threat should stick to the east of the city.

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