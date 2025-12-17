High fire danger along Colorado's entire front range Wednesday

DENVER — It's going to be a warm and windy day along the Front Range as a cold front races through the state. The winds are starting to pick up in the mountains Wednesday morning and will turn gustier along the Front Range by late morning.

Design by Landon Haaf

A Red Flag Warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. for the entire Front Range from Fort Collins south to the Colorado/New Mexico state line. We also have a High Wind Warning for the northern Front Range mountains and foothills for wind gusts up to 90 mph. That High Wind Warning goes into effect at 8 a.m. and doesn't expire until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures will start off in the 40s but quickly climb into the mid- to upper 60s by early afternoon. Wednesday will be about 20 to 25 degrees above normal and much closer to the record high of 73 degrees in Denver.

Snow will develop in the northern and central mountains Wednesday afternoon and there's a slight chance that we could see a few of these showers roll east over the plains Wednesday night. Skies will clear out on Thursday and it will be quite a bit cooler. We'll see highs in the low 50s on Thursday, with calmer winds by the afternoon.

Temperatures will once again climb back into the 60s on Friday, with more upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday for the Broncos game.

