Heavy snow will continue throughout the day across the Denver metro area

A powerful winter storm is now moving through Colorado and will continue to bring heavy snow to the Denver metro area throughout the day.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the metro area and mountains. Around 12-24 inches of snow is possible in town, with 2 to 4 feet in the foothills and northern Front Range mountains. Travel is not recommended- especially in the foothills.

We'll see blustery conditions as the winds kick up out of the north. Highs in the 30s but it will feel like 20s.

Stay with Denver7 as this storm makes its way into the state. We'll keep you up to date on the changing weather conditions and the heavy snowfall totals.

Light snow is possible early Friday, but skies will then clear and we'll see more sunshine and upper 40s this weekend.

