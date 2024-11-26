Heavy snow hitting the Colorado high country right before Thanksgiving

DENVER— A powerful winter storm is now hitting the Colorado high country and we'll see some of that snow across the Denver metro area tonight!

Design by Landon Haaf

A number of winter weather alerts are in effect over the western half of the state. We could see around 12 to 24 inches above 10,000 feet.

Travel through these areas could be quite tricky and even treacherous, so it’s a good idea to plan accordingly if you’re heading into the mountains or traveling for Thanksgiving.

For metro Denver and the lower elevations, we'll see a rain/snow mix starting Tuesday afternoon. That mix will switch to all snow by Tuesday night. While we’re not expecting huge amounts in the metro, it could still lead to some slick conditions, making travel tough on the roads.

The snow will move out Wednesday night. Thanksgiving looks to be pretty dry statewide, but it will be chilly. We'll see high temperatures only in the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday.

As we head into the weekend, expect the cool, sunny, dry weather to stick around. The mountains may see some scattered snow showers, but overall, it looks like we’ll be in for a quiet stretch after the midweek storm. Keep an eye on the weather if you’re traveling, and stay warm!

