A strong, fast-moving storm is moving through Colorado today and will bring some gusty winds and much-needed snow to the ski resorts!

Snow will spread across the mountains throughout the day, with the potential for brief but intense snow squalls through early afternoon. Wind gusts between 50 to 60mph are likely, especially near and above treeline. This blowing snow could quickly reduce visibility and make travel hazardous, especially in the higher elevations.

The Denver Metro area will hit highs in the low to mid-50s by lunch and then we'll rapidly see temperatures drop into the 30s by 4 p.m. A few bands of rain and snow will develop along the I-25 corridor by early afternoon. Denver has a 50-60% chance of seeing its first measurable snowfall of the season, although any accumulation is expected to be less than half an inch. Gusty winds will spread across the plains throughout the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northern and central mountains from midnight Friday until midnight Saturday...for 5 to 12 inches of snow. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the northern mountains where we could see over a foot of snow on Rabbit Ears Pass.

Snow will gradually taper off from north to south Saturday evening, with improving conditions expected by Sunday. Some slick roads could linger in the mountains and southern foothills into early Sunday morning, but sunshine and drier weather will help improve travel conditions by Sunday afternoon.

We'll see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky! Looking ahead, mostly quiet weather is expected into the first of next week. Temperatures will be about 7 to 10 degrees above normal along the Front Range, with mid- to upper 50s from Monday through Wednesday. Another chance for a little rain/snow Wednesday night into Thursday!

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