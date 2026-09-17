Heavy rain possible this afternoon across the state

This morning, expect an active start with showers around the area, especially near the mountains and foothills. Moisture levels are very high for this time of year, so any showers or storms that develop could produce locally heavy rain. The plains may get a break at times, but more clouds and rain will likely build back in later this morning and into the afternoon.

By this afternoon and evening, scattered thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread, especially across the mountains and northeast plains. Some storms could bring heavy downpours, gusty winds and reduced visibility. Rainfall should move along fairly quickly, which lowers the overall flash-flood threat, but minor flooding and a few rockslides will still be possible in the mountains.

Friday looks active again, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms developing over the mountains and moving toward the I-25 corridor and nearby plains. Moisture will remain well above normal, so heavy rain will still be the main concern. There should also be a little more sunshine, which could help storms become somewhat stronger.

Saturday could be the most active day of the stretch. More sunshine and increasing instability may lead to stronger thunderstorms, with a couple of severe storms possible, particularly across the eastern plains. Heavy rain will remain a concern as well, so it could be a fairly stormy day from the afternoon into the evening.

By Sunday, cooler air will move in as the weather pattern begins to change. Highs could fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s across the plains, with a few showers or thunderstorms still possible. Monday into Tuesday should trend noticeably drier, although an isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out. By the middle of next week, moisture may increase again, bringing another uptick in showers and storms.

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