Heavy rain in store over the next few days across Colorado

It's a cool and cloudy start to the day and it will definitely feel more like fall over the next few days.

A cold front is rolling through the metro area this morning, with winds shifting out of the north and ushering in some low clouds. We'll see a few spotty showers today, with some heavier rain across the southern edge of the state.

The bigger concern arrives Tuesday night and ramps up Wednesday, when remnants of Hurricane Polo merge with another storm and send a surge of tropical moisture into Colorado. There will be a huge amount of moisture to work with, and combined with a strong storm system, it could produce a significant flooding threat to parts of the state...especially south of I-70.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Palmer Divide and nearby plains, including parts of Elbert and Lincoln counties Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. Around 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain is possible across the southeastern Denver metro, with locally 3 to 4 inches possible across the southern tier of the state. Even if rainfall rates aren't especially intense, several rounds of moderate rain over the same locations could overwhelm low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

We'll likely see our heaviest rain along the Front Range Wednesday afternoon/evening. Expect wet roads for the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. A little snow could even mix in at the highest mountain elevations around 11,000 feet, if temperatures cool enough.

The storm system finally pushes out Thursday, setting the stage for warmer and drier weather heading into Friday and the weekend. Look for more sunshine and highs in the 70s starting Friday continuing through the weekend.

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