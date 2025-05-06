Heavy rain in store for Denver the Front Range Tuesday

It's a Denver7 Weather Action Day as we track our next soggy spring storm. It's a slow moving storm, but it's now moving in across southern Colorado and we'll likely start to see some rain by mid-Tuesday morning in Denver.

This strong low pressure system will bring some heavy rain to the plains and heavy snow to the mountains. The heaviest precipitation is expected to fall Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Grab an umbrella and keep it in the car...because you will definitely need it later in the day. We'll likely see around 1 to 2 inches of rain along the Front Range by Wednesday morning. The heaviest totals will be south of Denver and closer to spots like Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

This will translate to some heavy snow in the mountains. If you’re above 9,000 feet, expect a solid snowstorm, starting Tuesday morning and continuing into early Wednesday — with close to two feet on the highest peaks.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the northern Front Range mountains with a Winter Weather Advisory for the foothills west of Denver and Fort Collins. Both go into effect early Tuesday morning. The snow level will likely drop down to around 7,000 feet at times and there's a slight chance we could see that rain mix with snow along the Palmer Divide Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, the system will start to wind down as it moves east. We'll see some drier weather Wednesday evening, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

It's much warmer and drier by the end of the week with mostly sunny skies. And we're in for more 70s and even low 80s this coming weekend!

