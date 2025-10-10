DENVER — It's a cloudy but mild start to the day. You'll find temperatures in the 40s and 50s along the Front Range Friday morning as clouds stream in from the west.

These clouds are all due to moisture coming in from the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla which is swirling off the coast of Baja California. It will be mainly just cloud cover over the plains, but some heavy rain is in store for the mountains and Western Slope.

It won't be quite a warm Friday, but we'll still see highs in the low to mid 70s by the afternoon and that's about 5 degrees above normal. A few showers could roll east over the plains Friday night and early Saturday morning. We could also see a few spotty showers on Saturday.

Temperatures will remain warm through the weekend, running about 5 to 8 degrees above normal. Highs should land in the low to mid 70s for most areas, though some spots could briefly touch the upper 70s if the sun breaks through. Clouds will increase, which may keep temps from climbing too high. It’ll feel more like late summer than mid-October for now.

On Sunday, a weak cold front will slide through the plains in the afternoon. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Sunday across the plains, but a few storms are possible in the mountains. This front will usher in some cooler weather Sunday night into Monday, with highs in the 60s to kick off next week.

Heading into early next week, things get a bit more uncertain. There’s a chance for more showers and near-normal temperatures, but forecast confidence is low. Another weather system could move in from the Pacific, though models are still sorting out the details. If it stays west of us, we’ll likely see warmer-than-average weather continue.

Heavy rain for portions of western Colorado

