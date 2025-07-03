Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heating up for the holiday weekend across Colorado

A few storms in store for your Fourth of July plans; low risk of severe weather near Denver this weekend
It will be a warm and mainly dry day along the Front Range. We'll see a few storms but mainly in the high country. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s Thursday afternoon!
It's a gorgeous and mild start to our Thursday. We'll see temperatures quickly climb into the upper 80s by lunch, with low to mid 90s by 3 p.m. It will stay dry across the Eastern Plains, with a better chance of storms in the mountains Thursday afternoon.

Thursday's mountain storms will be fueled by some monsoon moisture streaming in across western Colorado. These slower moving storms will linger late into the night, and have the potential to bring some heavy rain.

Daytime highs stay in the low 90s Thursday in the Denver metro with 80s in the foothills. Look for near-normal highs on the Fourth of July, with upper 80s in the across the metro area. Isolated storms will be in the forecast, so you might have to run indoors briefly from your Independence Day BBQs. The skies should quiet and clear a bit, just in time for fireworks shows Friday night.

Keep an eye to the sky as a few storms will be possible through the holiday weekend as temperatures hold in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The sizzling 90+ summer heat is back for much of next week.

