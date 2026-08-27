Heating back up into the 90s across the Denver metro area

Calmer and warmer weather will settle in across Colorado today after a pretty active afternoon on Wednesday. Skies cleared out overnight and we're in for a beautiful and quiet start to Thursday.

We'll see plenty of sunshine through early afternoon, with a slight warm-up. Temperatures across the Denver Metro Area will climb to right around 90 degrees by 3 p.m. A few isolated afternoon storms are possible around the Urban Corridor otherwise skies will stay mostly sunny. A ridge of high pressure moves back over the west, cutting off the rain and ushering in warmer and drier conditions for the end of the work week.

Crank up the AC or roll the windows down! Friday will be much warmer, as highs climb back into the mid-90s around the Denver metro area and near triple digits on the plains. There will be increasing clouds throughout the afternoon and there is a slight chance of isolated storms as folks are tailgating at Friday nights Broncos game.

Temperatures will remain above average over the weekend, with partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday along with a few isolated storms. It looks like we'll have a better chance of more scattered storms on Sunday afternoon and evening. We'll head back into the upper 80s and see a better chance of storms early next week.

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