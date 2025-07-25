DENVER — Warmer and drier weather is starting to settle in across the state. We'll see mostly sunny skies Friday morning, with some comfortable 50s and 60s for the early commute.

A few more storms are possible Friday afternoon, but not as widespread as what we saw on Thursday. A ridge of high pressure is building across the region and that will cut off the monsoon moisture that we've seen over the past few days.

Friday's storms will be isolated and will likely develop after 3 p.m. A few of these storms could produce some heavy rain, larger hail and gusty winds.

Saturday brings a noticeable change with hot and dry weather moving in. We'll see mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Sunday looks even drier and hotter! Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s and we could even break the record high in Denver. Sunday's current record high is 98 degrees and that was set back in 1964.

By early next week, we stay hot, with afternoon highs remaining in the upper 90s.

A slow uptick in moisture will bring back the chance for storms by midweek. While widespread rain isn’t expected, we will see good chances for afternoon and evening storms. Temperatures will also begin to cool off and we will be in the 70s and 80s again by the end of next week.

Heating back up across Colorado for the weekend

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.