Heat dome settles over Colorado, bringing dangerous triple-digit heat and near-record temperatures

DENVER — That heat dome will be settling in Saturday with afternoon highs soaring into the 90s. The Denver metro will have afternoon temperatures getting into the mid-to-upper 90s.

Extreme heat warnings will be in place for the northwestern corner of Colorado with the possibility of temperatures getting up to 106 degrees. The southwest corner of the state will be placed under heat advisories starting at noon on Saturday.

Temperatures will have the possibility of getting up to 102 degrees. No rain in the forecast to help cool temperatures.

▶️ Meteorologist Lauren Brand breaks down the upcoming heat wave.

Heat dome sends Colorado temperatures soaring into the triple digits

The best chance for the Denver area to break any records will be early next week around Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon highs will get into the upper 90s. Current records are in the low 100s.

This high-pressure system that is parked over the western half of the U.S. will stick with us throughout the week.

The coolest day over the next 7-days doesn't look to arrive until later next week. Temperatures, though, will still be hot and above average.

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