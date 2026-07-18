Heat advisory goes into effect for Denver metro Sunday morning

It has been another active monsoon day in the high country, with several counties in western Colorado seeing flood advisories and flash flood warnings this evening. We've even seen a few showers today in the Colorado Springs area, but here in the Denver metro, it has been a hot and dry start to the weekend.

Lows tonight will be warm, only cooling down to the middle 60s under mostly clear skies.

Air quality alert for Front Range in effect through Sunday

Starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, a heat advisory goes into effect. This will last through 9 p.m. Monday night. To avoid heat exhaustion and any heat-related illnesses, consider avoiding strenuous activities during the hottest times of the day.

The forecast is calling for a high of 98 degrees on Sunday and 100 degrees by Monday.

Looking ahead, the heat dome will shift into Texas, with highs dipping back down to the lower to middle 90s in the mid-week period. While cooler, it will still be hot.

More importantly, this will allow for an influx of monsoon moisture into the state, with daily chances for rain increasing for the metro area, mountains and eastern Plains. Storms will need to be watched for the potential for heavy rain, as well as burn scar and urban flooding.

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