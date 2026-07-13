Heat Advisory for the Front Range this afternoon

This morning starts warm with plenty of sunshine, and it won’t take long for temperatures to heat up. Highs will climb well into the 90s across the plains, with only a few isolated thunderstorms possible over the mountains this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect along the I-25 Corridor as the first significant stretch of hot weather settles in.

The hot and mostly dry pattern sticks around through the middle of the week. Tuesday through Thursday will bring lots of sunshine, afternoon highs in the 90s, and very little chance for rain across the plains. A few spotty storms may pop up in the mountains, but most areas will stay dry.

By Friday and into the weekend, temperatures remain above normal with the heat continuing across the region. A little monsoonal moisture may start to creep into the mountains, bringing a slight chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms there, while the plains are expected to stay mostly dry.

The extended stretch of hot, dry weather will also keep fire weather concerns elevated throughout the week. While conditions are expected to stay just below Red Flag Warning criteria most days, dry vegetation and gusty afternoon winds will still increase the risk of fire spread.

Looking beyond the weekend, there are signs the upper-level high could shift farther south, allowing more monsoonal moisture to move into the area. If that happens, thunderstorm chances would gradually increase next week, but for now the main story is a long run of hot, sunny, and dry summer weather.

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