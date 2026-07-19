Heat Advisory for the Denver metro area until 9pm Monday

Get ready for two of the hottest days of the year so far! Temperatures are starting off in the 60s and 70s early this morning, but will quickly climb into the low 90s by lunch and upper 90s by late afternoon.

We'll see lots of sunshine across the eastern half of the state, so there will be little relief from the heat. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the Denver metro area and northern Front Range from 10am Sunday to 9 pm Monday. Temperatures will top out between 98 to 102 degrees both today and tomorrow.

The record high sits at 101 (2019) for Sunday and 105 (2005) on Monday...so we'll be much closer to the record high than the normal high both days.

It will be toasty in the mountains as well, but like yesterday there's a better chance of storms and showers to cool things off in the afternoon. A few of these cells could produce rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour and that could lead to more flooding and mud slides especially near the burn scars.

The ridge of high pressure shifts east of Colorado on Tuesday and this will open up the door for an influx of monsoonal moisture. For Coloradans, this means better chances for rain in the mid- to late week period.

While there's still some uncertainty on the timing of this weather pattern change, confidence is growing that we will see a cooler and wetter stretch of weather into next week.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.