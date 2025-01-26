Watch Now
Gradually clearing skies and cold Sunday. Warming up next week!

Highs stay below freezing in Denver, in the upper 20s today. 40s by Monday.
denver7 forecast 1/26/25. Snow tapers off and skies gradually clear. Temperatures stay cold, below freezing in Denver, ahead of a warm up next week.
Snow showers taper off Sunday morning, and by this afternoon, conditions will be dry for the Front Range and metro Denver.

Expect low clouds early, with sunshine returning state-wide to end the weekend. Highs today stay below freezing though, only in the upper 20s in Denver.

Overnight lows fall to the teens under a mostly clear sky early Monday. We'll then see a return to dry and milder weather next week.

Temperatures warm back to the mid and upper 40s Monday through Thursday, with a lot of melting ahead.

