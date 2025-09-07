Game day forecast: Warm, mostly dry for Broncos; storms in the mountains

DENVER — Colorado’s weather pattern is shifting this week.

Expect warmer temperatures and a daily chance for showers and storms—mostly over the mountains.

Wildfire smoke in the air should start to clear as winds aloft turn more westerly.

Denver7

Scattered showers and storms are possible across the area, but most will be weak.

A few stronger storms could pop up over the far eastern plains, where moisture levels are a bit higher.

If you’re heading to the Broncos home opener Sunday at Empower Field, the weather looks mostly dry, though an isolated storm can't be ruled out in the afternoon.week

A couple storms could even become severe with gusty winds or hail.

Denver7

An upper-level ridge will bring warmer, drier weather to start the week.

Storm chances will mainly be limited to the higher terrain each afternoon.

By midweek, flow aloft turns southwesterly, which could pull in some subtropical moisture—though it’s still uncertain how much.

For now, expect isolated to scattered mountain storms each afternoon.

Toward the end of the week, a pattern shift could bring slightly cooler temps and better chances for widespread showers and storms.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.