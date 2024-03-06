Watch Now
From 60s to snow across Colorado's eastern plains in 24 hours

Warm and dry Wednesday, but more snow is on the way
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s across the eastern plains. Our next storm hits on Thursday.
Posted at 5:57 AM, Mar 06, 2024
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week across the Denver metro area. We'll see increasing clouds across the eastern plains and high temperatures near 60 degrees.

Snow continues in the mountains Wednesday afternoon, and we'll see a few showers roll east over the plains Wednesday night.

Our next storm system is set to roll in on Thursday, producing more heavy mountain snow and the chance for rain then snow across the metro area Thursday into Friday.

We'll see highs in the 40s on Thursday and 30s on Friday. There will be a rain/snow mix for the Thursday evening commute and then all snow into early Friday morning. The Friday morning drive will likely be the slickest of the week.

Skies will clear out this weekend and we're in for a nice warm up near 50 degrees on Saturday and closer to 60 degrees by Sunday.

