DENVER — The worst of the Arctic airmass, that has plunged Denver and the Front Range into days of crushing cold temperatures, is almost over. Look for frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills early Tuesday.

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for Colorado's mountains, southern Colorado and the far eastern plains until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Wind chill values will be as low as -35 to -50 degrees. A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect as wind chills could reach -25 degrees around the Denver metro area and along Interstate 76.

Robert Garrison/Denver7

Through the day, the cold airmass that has parked itself over much of the state for the last couple of days will start to move out, thanks to high pressure over the Great Basin and low pressure over the central plains.

Expected high temperatures will reach the upper 30s to low 40s across most of the Front Range.

The National Weather Service said strong winds are expected on the east slopes of the Front Range Mountains and Foothills, with gusts up to 50 mph possible on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Another round of light snow develops in the mountains Wednesday. Clouds increase for the Denver metro area and high temperatures will dip back into the 30s.

Friday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s before another round of snow hits Colorado this coming weekend.

Milder weather finally arrives by Tuesday afternoon

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.