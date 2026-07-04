Many events are happening across the metro today and statewide for the Fourth of July, and while fireworks will light up Coors Field this evening, we'll likely see some of nature's own fireworks this afternoon, especially along and east of I-25.

A frontal boundary pushed extra moisture into the plains overnight, with dew points climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s this morning. Strong storms developed near Greeley and Sterling after sunset, then pushed east overnight, bringing heavy rain to northeastern Colorado.

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Fourth of July brings heat, smoke, and PM storms

We're quickly heating up after starting in the day in the upper 50s to low 60s, and an active weather pattern will continue through the holiday weekend.

Lets start with today.

We begin with sunshine, but the air will feel noticeably more humid than recent days. Temperatures warmed quickly, reaching the upper 70s in Denver by 10 a.m., with periods of haze from wildfire smoke continuing.

Clouds increase this afternoon as isolated storms develop over the northern mountains and northeastern plains. The Storm Prediction Center has metro Denver, Colorado Springs, and areas east through northwest Nebraska and much of Kansas under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather. The main threats are hail up to 2 inches in diameter and 60 mph wind gusts. The best chance for stronger storms will be east of Denver, but that doesn't mean we stay dry either. Storm timing is 1–5 p.m. in the metro and 2–9 p.m. across the eastern plains.

If you're tailgating for the Ed Sheeran concert or Rockies game, keep rain gear nearby. The same goes for afternoon barbecues — be ready to head indoors if skies darken. Storms should clear the metro before fireworks.

Highs today will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, right around the seasonal average of 89 degrees. Any storm will bring a welcome 10–15 degree cooldown.

Sunday brings more heat and another chance for isolated storms. A classic summer pattern develops as an upper-level high settles over Colorado, with subtropical moisture pulling north underneath it. Highs reach the lower 90s Sunday and mid 90s Monday. Sunday will also be breezy, with fewer storms than today. That said, mountain storms become a little bit more likely.

Thunderstorm chances increase again Tuesday and Wednesday across the Front Range, with isolated severe storms possible. We're keeping a close eye on these days.

By late next week, we'll dry out while tracking a significant warm-up as a heat dome builds. Mid-90s are likely, and we may end up even hotter! Stay tuned...

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