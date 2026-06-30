DENVER — It's another hazy start to the day, with smoke rolling east over the northeastern plains Tuesday morning. Keep the windows closed, especially early in the morning. An air quality alert remains in effect until 9 a.m. across the metro area for wildfire smoke and until 4 p.m. for multiple pollutants. If you have respiratory issues or lung disease, limit your time outdoors the next few days.



Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

Fire danger remains extremely high across western Colorado

Fire danger remains high across all of western Colorado and the southern Front Range. It will remain elevated to critical this week. Warnings go back into effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and continue until 10 p.m. for those areas.

Energy coming out of the northern Rockies may lead to a few showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon on the northeastern plains. Some storms could turn severe along the extreme eastern edge of the state. We'll see a very small chance of a gusty storm in the Denver metro Tuesday afternoon, but very little rain is expected.

Highs will rebound into the lower 90s Tuesday before reaching the middle to upper 90s as we approach the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, as our unseasonably dry weather pattern looks to continue.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.