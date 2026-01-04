Fire danger elevated Sunday as Denver pushes toward record high

Sunday will be warm, breezy, and dry across the state.

A downslope wind setup is in place for Sunday, with wind gusts reaching between 45 and 55 mph in the foothills.

Stronger winds are expected for the southern Front Range foothills, South Park, and the Palmer Divide.

Those areas are under a Red Flag Warning on Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM.



Winds: Southwest 10–20 mph, gusts up to 45–70 mph in the foothills

Humidity: As low as 11%

Temperatures: Near-record warmth

Fuels: Extremely dry

Also, Sunday will be warm for this time of year.

We’re forecasting Sunday afternoon high to reach at least 68° in Denver, which could break the previous record of 67° set back in 1956.

If you’re heading to Empower Field for the Broncos game, you’ll be enjoying some of the warmest football weather of the season.

Expect sunshine, mild temperatures, and breezy conditions — just keep fire safety in mind if you’re tailgating.

The next weather system is expected to arrive on Monday and continue into Tuesday, helping mountain snow return.

The northern mountains are expected to see light to moderate snowfall.

Lower elevations, including Denver and the I-25 corridors, stay dry and mild through at least Wednesday.

Later in the week, moisture could return for the metro.

