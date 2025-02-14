Few showers for the Denver metro area Friday night, light snow along the Front Range on Saturday

DENVER- A new storm is hitting the Colorado high country Friday morning. Moderate to heavy snow is likely in the high country through the holiday weekend, with a few showers for the Eastern Plains.

Design by Landon Haaf

We'll see partly sunny skies in town for the Friday morning commute. Temperatures are incredibly mild compared to what we say Thursday morning, with 20s and 30s as you head off to work or school.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s by early afternoon. We are tracking a few rain and snow showers just in time for Friday night's commute. The rain will switch to snow overnight and we're expecting light snow along the Interstate 25 corridor throughout the day Saturday.

Snow totals across the plains will be light, with likely less than one inch of snow near Denver by Saturday night. We could see around 1 to 2 inches south along the Palmer Divide. This will be followed by a brief lull in the weather on Saturday night and early Sunday as weak high pressure settles over the area. This break won’t last long, as another system will begin to move into the state late Sunday, bringing more snow to the northern mountains. Snow is expected to increase through Sunday evening, particularly in the mountains, with the potential for light snow in the plains by late evening.

As we head into next week, the weather pattern will remain active with several rounds of snow in the mountains and a few chances of snow for the plains. Snow is expected to continue through Monday and Tuesday, with the mountains seeing moderate accumulations.

Few showers for the Denver metro area Friday night

