Feeling a bit more like fall this afternoon behind a cold front

DENVER — It was a warm and dry Saturday in the Denver area with highs in the lower 80s. Officially our high was 81 degrees at DIA.

Another cold front will zip across the state for Sunday, dropping temperatures yet again. Daytime highs will be a bit closer to normal on Sunday, in the low to mid 70s for the Broncos game!

Overall, it’s a great time to enjoy the outdoors in Denver before the colder weather sets in. Grab a jacket for the evening, and make the most of the beautiful fall vibes!

Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s by Friday and Saturday of this upcoming week. We also have our first chance for rain by Friday for the first time since Sept. 22nd.

