Fall-like weather settles in across Colorado this week

Clouds rolled in overnight and that's helping to trap in some of the heat that we saw on Sunday. Today will be the warmest day of the week, but it's still a lot cooler than what we saw yesterday. Denver hit a high of 94 degrees on Sunday and that was just two degrees cooler than the record high.

We'll see some gustier winds out of the southwest, with highs in the upper 80s by early afternoon. Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms could pop up across the eastern plains during the afternoon and early evening, but there's a low risk of severe weather.

A noticeable change arrives Tuesday as a cold front moves through early in the morning. Temperatures will drop into the 70s across the lower elevations, with cooler readings in the mountains. Clouds will likely stick around for much of the day, and scattered showers are possible, mainly over the higher terrain with a few showers reaching the plains.

It will be a bit more seasonal on Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s. There will still be a chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially over the mountains and Palmer Divide, although it is still unclear how much moisture will be available across the plains.

The rest of the week looks pretty unsettled. There could be daily chances for showers, but the timing and coverage are still uncertain. Temperatures will remain fall-like, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s from Thursday through the weekend.

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