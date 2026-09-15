Fall-like feels across Colorado today

Who is ready for a little taste of autumn? A cold front raced through overnight and we're in for a 15 to 20 degree cool down this afternoon along the Front Range!

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The winds kicked up early this morning and temperatures bottomed out in the low 50s as the cold front rolled in from the north. You'll find more cloud cover than sunshine, with a few early morning sprinkles. We'll see low 60s by lunch, with highs in the low to mid-70s by 4 p.m. and that's about 7 to 10 degrees below normal for mid-September.

A few widely scattered storms are possible today, but the risk of severe weather is lower with the cooler temperatures. The mountains will have the better chance for a few showers and storms this afternoon.

Fall-like feels for the Denver Metro Area!

Temperatures will rebound a bit on Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Heavier showers will hit the western half of the state starting early Wednesday morning and that moisture will spread east throughout the day. We'll see more scattered showers on the plains Wednesday night and that will continue into Thursday. A few stronger storms could produce locally heavy rain, but the overall flash flood threat looks fairly localized.

Looking ahead to Friday through the weekend, we'll see a chance of afternoon storms each afternoon, especially in the mountains. Temperatures will stay a bit more seasonal too, with highs mainly in the upper 70s and low 80s through early next week.

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