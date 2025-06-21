Extreme heat in Denver continues for the first weekend of Summer

It's the official start of summer- and our high Friday hit 99 degrees at DIA. That ties our previous record of 99 set in 2017

You can expect daytime temperatures to be just as hot (or hotter) on Saturday, with highs near 100 degrees and a Heat Advisory in effect . Winds could be a bit gusty at times, especially in the afternoons.

With high winds and low relative humidity, Fire danger remains a concern, in the mountains. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for most of Western Colorado both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday evening marks a change. A cold front is expected to move into the region, bringing noticeably cooler air starting late in the day and especially into Monday. This front will also help draw in some moisture that’s been lacking the past few days. As a result, the weather pattern will shift starting Monday, with a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop. While not everyone will see rain, most areas will have at least some potential for wet weather through midweek.

Monday through Wednesday will feel much cooler, especially compared to this weekend’s heat. Highs on Monday will likely only reach the 70s across the plains, with slightly warmer but still mild temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. Moisture levels will be quite a bit higher during this stretch, which will help fuel the daily chances for showers and storms. Some of these could be strong, depending on how much instability builds during the day, so it’s something to keep an eye on.

By Thursday, things start to dry out again. The storm activity should taper off, and the skies will gradually clear as drier air returns. Temperatures will begin to rebound but should stay close to what’s typical for late June. Friday will bring even more sunshine and a return to warmer conditions, though not as intense as what we’re seeing this weekend.

In summary, enjoy a hot, dry weekend if you’ve got outdoor plans, but be ready for a noticeable cool-down and increasing storm chances early next week. After a brief unsettled stretch, the forecast trends drier and warmer again just in time for the end of the workweek.

