It's going to be a bright and chilly start to our day. It will be a brief break in between storms because the next one hits Tuesday night.

Design by Landon Haaf

We'll see increasing clouds across the plains Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures in the low- to mid-50s. Snow will develop in the mountains west of the Continental Divide by late morning.

This system's cold front will slide across the Denver metro area by late afternoon, dramatically dropping temperatures and kicking up the winds. Behind it, scattered rain showers will develop around dinnertime before quickly switching to snow.

The snow will linger overnight in the city, possibly bringing us the first official snowfall of the season. Snowfall amounts will be minimal in northern Colorado with the Denver metro area stacking up about 1 to 3 inches. Heavier snow is likely south and west of Denver. Wednesday morning's commute could be icy, slow-going and slick. Stay tuned as we fine tune the snowfall forecast.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Southern Front Range Foothills and parts of the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert counties from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday afternoon. So far, it looks like 5 to 10 inches of new snow will stack up.

This storm clears out late Wednesday into Thursday morning. It'll be chilly Thursday with highs in the 30s in the metro. Look for mid-40s Friday with sunshine and 50s for the weekend!

Election Day will be the warmest and driest day of the week

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.