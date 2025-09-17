Early snow at many Colorado ski areas as more afternoon showers and storms are possible in the metro today

DENVER — Loveland Ski Area, as well as other ski mountains around Colorado, woke up under a fresh blanket of snow Tuesday night, giving the mountains a crisp taste of the upcoming winter season.

Storms rolled through Colorado, and while many areas just saw showers and storms, higher elevations picked up measurable snowfall.

Loveland shared photos from the early season dusting and said excitement is building with just about 16 days to go before the snowguns fire up.

The ski area is targeting a late October to early November opening for the 2025–2026 season, depending on weather conditions.

Across the Front Range, conditions trend a bit drier today, though a few afternoon and evening storms are still possible.

The best chances will be over the mountains and areas along and south of I-70.

At higher elevations, that could once again translate to a mix of rain and light snow.

A slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather has been issued.

This means organized but scattered severe storms are possible, with a greater chance of damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado compared to lower-risk days.

Thursday looks to bring a transition toward drier weather.

By Friday, warmer temperatures settle in under northwest flow, setting up a pleasant stretch into the weekend.

Sunshine will dominate across much of the state, though a few isolated mountain showers can’t be ruled out.

For skiers and riders, it’s a reminder that the official start of fall is Monday, and winter is just around the corner.

