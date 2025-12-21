Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dry, mild weather perfect for holiday travel and shopping

Great weather for Broncos vs. Jaguars and last-minute shopping. Warmer-than-normal weather continues into Christmas week with highs near 60°. Mountain show could return later this week.
Posted

DENVER — We’re heading into the Christmas week with warmer-than-normal weather across Colorado.

Sunday will feel slightly warmer than yesterday, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A few locations along the I-25 Corridor could even flirt with record highs.

Winds are expected to increase slightly this afternoon and evening, primarily across the higher elevations and foothills.

You’re in luck if you’re heading out to watch the Broncos take on the Jaguars with comfortable temperatures for December.

Just keep an eye on the wind, especially if you’ll be outside tailgating.

If you’re doing last-minute shopping? The weather is expected to cooperate ahead of the holiday.  

Warm and dry conditions through Wednesday, making travel easy and sidewalks dry.

The warm and dry stretch continues right into Christmas Day.

However, there could be a hint of a wintry pattern returning to the mountains later this week.

Meaning there is a chance of fresh snow for higher elevations.

