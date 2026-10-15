Dry but chilly and windy for Thursday night's Broncos game!

It's a chilly, cloudy and wet start to our Thursday as a storm lifts north and east out of the state. We'll see a few more rain and snow showers this morning before skies clear out this afternoon.

Skies will clear out by early afternoon, with temperatures slowly climbing into the mid-50s by 4 p.m. It will be sunny but chilly and windy for the start of tonight's Broncos game! The winds will be kicking up on the back side of this storm and we could see gusts up to 45 mph through early evening.

With skies clearing out tonight, our overnight lows will tank. We'll see temperatures dip down below freezing early Friday morning. A widespread frost or hard freeze is possible Thursday night into Friday morning, prompting a Freeze Watch for the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains through 9am Friday. Temperatures on Friday will stay cool, with highs mainly in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Lots of sunshine is expected across Colorado to round out the week!

Warmer weather returns just in time for the weekend. Highs will climb into the mid 70s Saturday, with another mild day expected Monday. More clouds could knock temperatures back a bit Sunday, potentially keeping some areas in the upper 60s to low 70s, but dry weather is expected to hold.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will remain above normal with mostly dry conditions. We'll see a streak of 70-degree temperatures through Wednesday. It looks to be a little more seasonal by the end of the week, with 60s starting Thursday.

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