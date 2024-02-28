Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Dry and mild in Denver for the next four days

More 60s across the Denver metro area by the end of the week
It's a cold start to the day, but we'll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 50s across the Denver metro area Wednesday afternoon. It'll be even warmer tomorrow!
John LOrange Photography.jpeg
Posted at 5:38 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 07:45:09-05

Skies cleared out overnight and that will lead to a very cold Wednesday morning. We'll see lots of sunshine early on, with temperatures in the teens but it will feel more like single digits.

Temperatures will rebound nicely by midday. Highs will be in the low 50s Wednesday afternoon and back to near 60 degrees by Thursday.

Mild and dry weather will continue Thursday through Saturday with highs in the 60s for the Denver area and 40s in the mountains.

A new storm system will move into Colorado on Sunday with more heavy mountains snow and a mix of rain and snow for Denver and the eastern plains.

Dry and mild in Denver for the next four days

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020