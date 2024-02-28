Skies cleared out overnight and that will lead to a very cold Wednesday morning. We'll see lots of sunshine early on, with temperatures in the teens but it will feel more like single digits.

Temperatures will rebound nicely by midday. Highs will be in the low 50s Wednesday afternoon and back to near 60 degrees by Thursday.

Mild and dry weather will continue Thursday through Saturday with highs in the 60s for the Denver area and 40s in the mountains.

A new storm system will move into Colorado on Sunday with more heavy mountains snow and a mix of rain and snow for Denver and the eastern plains.

Dry and mild in Denver for the next four days

