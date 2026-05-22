Drier and warmer weather will settle in across Colorado for Memorial Day weekend

Skies are clearing out across Colorado after yesterday's severe storms. We had a number of reported tornadoes on the eastern plains and reports of baseball-sized hail!

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds this morning, with temperatures in the 40s for the early morning commute. Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s this afternoon and that's about 7 to 10 degrees below normal for late May. A few more storms will develop this afternoon, but most of the action will be south of Denver and the risk of severe weather is low.

Fewer storms along Front Range with lower risk of severe weather

Expect to see some wet roads on the drive from Denver south to Colorado Springs. If you're heading out to Ball Arena tonight for the Av's game...a few showers are possible and temperatures will be in the low 60s through early evening.

Much warmer and drier weather will settle in this holiday weekend. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-70s and that's very seasonal for this time of year. It gets even warmer on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s on Sunday and that warm weather will continue into early next week. Looks good on Monday for the BOLDERBoulder, with highs in the 80s and a slight chance of storms that afternoon.

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