Denver weather: On and off showers for Mother's Day as warmer temps return Monday

We will see on and off showers on Mother's Day, with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. The mountain areas can expect rain and snow showers throughout the day.
Posted at 7:24 AM, May 12, 2024
DENVER — We will see on and off showers on Mother's Day, with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. The mountain areas can expect rain and snow showers throughout the day.

The showers should start to tape off late in the evening for most of us and expect overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Sunshine along with much warmer weather arrives on Monday. Denver will see a quick rebound in temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The warm weather continues for Tuesday with a slight chance of afternoon storms for the metro.

Highs will climb into the lower 70s on Tuesday.

Our next chance for cooler weather and and some rain showers arrives on Wednesday. Highs will only climb to near 60 degrees.

Expect drier and warmers weather late in the week and into the weekend!

