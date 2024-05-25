Denver weather: 70s Saturday with a chance of afternoon showers

We’ll see seasonal-normal temperatures in the mid-70s in Denver and across much of the plains Saturday, with a chance for a few afternoon showers.

Most of Colorado will see dry conditions for the first half of the day before some moisture arrives in parts of the high country after noon. The Denver area has the best chance for showers between 2 and 4 p.m., with rain chances lingering into the evening on the eastern plains.

There is low risk of any stronger across much of the state, with the far northeastern corner near Julesburg under a marginal risk.

There will be a chance for rain and snow in parts of Colorado’s northern Front Range mountains through Sunday morning, with a few inches of accumulation above 10,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder

Sunday will be sunny, mostly dry and breezy.

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with highs climbing into the upper 70s. It’ll be a mild start to the BOLDERBoulder, with temps in the upper 40s at 7 a.m. warming up to the upper 60s by 11 a.m.

The Denver area will see a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms every day for the rest of the 7-day forecast.

