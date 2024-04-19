Denver weather: 1 to 4 inches of snow possible, heavier totals in mountains by Saturday

DENVER — Colorado is not quite done with winter as Denver’s potential snowfall totals could reach between 1 to 4 inches across the metro by Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are possible for motorists headed through the state’s mountain passes.

A winter weather advisory is set to go into effect at 6 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday just west of Denver for Colorado’s northern and north central mountains.

“Roads in the foothills and mountains are expected to become slippery tonight with 4 to 10 inches of snowfall,” said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder. “A few slick spots will be possible, but roads are expected to stay mainly wet across the lower elevations.”

NWS Boulder Winter weather advisory set to go into effect Friday in Colorado's higher elevations.

Denver normally sees just under 9 inches of snow during the month of April. So far this month, only a trace amount was reported at Denver International Airport.

Areas included in the winter weather advisory include Breckenridge, Winter Park, Nederland, Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, Estes Park among other communities.

Here’s the updated Denver snow timeline:

The storm system will first bring rain to Denver during the afternoon hours on Friday.

“This is going to pull down across the Front Range as we head into tonight and into tomorrow morning. We’ll have rain and snow moving through tonight and early tomorrow morning,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson. “Well see those temperatures drop enough where we’ll see that snow taking over from 7 o’clock to 10 o’clock tonight and then the snow continues overnight,”

Denver7 Potential snowfall totals across Colorado

A few bands of heavier snowfall are possible across the metro and Front Range, but overall totals are expected to remain between 1 and 4 inches.

“It looks like it’ll be pretty steady through the rest of the evening,” added Donaldson.”Then tomorrow, the snow will change back over to rainfall.”

Denver’s hourly planner for Saturday shows snow expected to continue through the morning hours. “Should start to taper off around 8 a.m. and then into the afternoon we have a chance for some rainfall in Denver,” added Donaldson. “Everything clears out for Sunday and we’re looking much better for the end of the weekend.”

Saturday's high temp in Denver will be around 20 degrees colder than normal, but will quickly rebound Sunday. Expect highs near 70 degrees with dry conditions on Sunday in Denver before afternoon temperatures remain in the 60s and 70s through next week.

As Coloradans know, the snow is not done in April. Friday's storm is expected to add slightly to Denver's overall snow totals which lag slightly behind the normal for this time of the year.

While Denver's last March snowstorm brought heavy wet snow and accumulations piled up across the metro, the official reporting station at Denver International Airport brought March's snow totals up to 6 inches, while the area normally reports 11.5 inches.

Check latest Colorado winter weather alerts

Denver's cumulative snowfall totals so far this winter season stand at 38.3 inches, which is around 8 inches behind the normal 46.4 inches expected by the end of March.

So far in April, Denver has only reported a trace amount of snow compared to the 8.8 inches normally expected during the month.

To view the Denver snowfall statistics infographics in fullscreen mode click this link.

Denver7 Denver's 7-day forecast show snow to start the weekend before spring-like weather quickly returns.

