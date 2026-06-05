DENVER — Here comes the summer-like heat, Colorado! We hit a high of 88 degrees in Denver on Thursday and Friday will be just as warm. It gets even warmer this weekend!

Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

Denver to see its first 90-degree day of the year this weekend

It's a mostly sunny start to your Friday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the morning commute. By the afternoon, highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s with increasing clouds. Look for one or two gusty afternoon storms but most areas should stay dry. There will be a better chance of rain with the storms that develop south of Denver closer to Colorado Springs. It'll be a nice night to get outside, with upper 70s to low 80s after sunset!

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen this weekend and bring some serious summer-like heat to the Front Range!

Denver could see its first 90-degree day of 2026 this Saturday and the sizzling hot temperatures and sunshine stick around Sunday. Overall, it'll be great pool weather this weekend. Just don't forget the sunscreen! We could see an isolated storm pop up Sunday evening, however most areas will stay dry.

So far, it looks like the June storms make a comeback Monday before another heat wave rolls in mid-week.

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