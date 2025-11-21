DENVER — It's a chilly and wet start to the day, with a few lingering showers across the northeastern plains. We'll see a chance of light rain in Denver and some wet roads for the Friday morning commute. We saw some light snow in the mountains, but it was just too warm in town to see our first snow of the season.

Higher elevations west of Denver will see around 1 to 4 inches of accumulation by midday Friday, with lighter amounts elsewhere. Skies will gradually clear across the state, but it will be a chilly and damp afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 40s along the Front Range Friday afternoon, with 30s in the mountains.

Saturday looks much quieter as an upper ridge moves in, bringing dry weather and slightly warmer temperatures. We'll enjoy some sunshine and more comfortable conditions. Enjoy it while it lasts, because the next change isn’t too far behind.

Late Sunday, another system lifts in from the southwest and brings our next chance of precipitation. Most of the activity looks light, with the better odds south and southeast of Denver. Once again, the plains and urban corridor are expected to see mainly rain, while the foothills and Palmer Divide might get a rain-snow mix. The mountains could see some light snow, though impacts appear minor at this point.

Heading into next week, colder air settles in, and we’ll shift into a pattern that could bring one or two light snow events from Tuesday through Thanksgiving. These don’t look particularly strong right now, but there’s a small chance that one of the disturbances mid-week could bring more notable mountain snow and possible travel issues. For now, plan on chilly temperatures and keep an eye on the forecast as holiday travel approaches.

Denver still waiting for the first snow of the season

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.