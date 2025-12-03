Denver seeing its first significant snow of the season

DENVER — Denver and most of Colorado's Front Range is waking up to the first significant snow of the season. We saw 0.2 inch last weekend, but this round of snow will add up to around 3 to 5 inches across the metro area by early Wednesday afternoon. We'll see some even heavier totals on the south and west sides of town.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. and covers the entire Denver metro area. This advisory extends all the way south along Interstate 25 into New Mexico, where the snow will be heavier Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Roads will be slick, slow, and hazardous, so give yourself extra travel time on Wednesday morning.

The Denver metro area can expect around 3 to 5 inches of fresh powder, with around 4 to 10 inches near the foothills and 4 to 8 inches south along the Palmer Divide.

Though snow is expected to taper off by Wednesday afternoon, some areas west and southwest of Denver may see slick roads lingering into the afternoon, with weather service forecasters warning that some roads could refreeze as temperatures fall.

Skies will clear out overnight, with more sunshine and drying roads on Thursday. We'll see high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s Thursday afternoon. A strengthening northwest flow will bring more snow to the mountains later this week.

Highs will reach the 40s across the metro area this weekend.

Denver7 crews are seeing heavy snow in Golden this morning

