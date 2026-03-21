DENVER — Record-breaking heat is expected to peak Saturday across the Denver area, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and potentially reaching 90 degrees for some locations.

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We have already tied the warmest March temperature on record Friday at 85 degrees, and we’re expected to break that record this afternoon.

Denver braces for record heat and elevated fire danger

The combination of extreme warmth, gusty winds, and very low humidity will lead to widespread critical fire weather conditions.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. for areas including Denver, most of the metro, and the northeastern plains.

Relative humidity could drop into single digits, increasing the risk of rapid wildfire spread.

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A cold front is possible move through Saturday night, bringing a brief cool down on Sunday, with highs in the mid-60s.

However, Sunday afternoon highs will be slightly above normal with little to no precipitation.

The slight cool down won’t last long because another round of above-average temperatures returns early next week.

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