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Denver braces for record heat and elevated fire danger

Record heat possible near 90° and critical fire danger expected Saturday. Red Flag Warning in effect this afternoon. Cooler Sunday with highs in the 60s, but warm, dry conditions return next week.
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Saturday afternoon high in the upper 80s low 90s.png
Denver braces for record heat and elevated fire danger
Red Flag Warning in effect 2 pm.
Sunday a little bit cooler but wont last long
Posted

DENVER — Record-breaking heat is expected to peak Saturday across the Denver area, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and potentially reaching 90 degrees for some locations.

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We have already tied the warmest March temperature on record Friday at 85 degrees, and we’re expected to break that record this afternoon.

Denver braces for record heat and elevated fire danger

The combination of extreme warmth, gusty winds, and very low humidity will lead to widespread critical fire weather conditions.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. for areas including Denver, most of the metro, and the northeastern plains.

Relative humidity could drop into single digits, increasing the risk of rapid wildfire spread.

Red Flag Warning in effect 2 pm.

A cold front is possible move through Saturday night, bringing a brief cool down on Sunday, with highs in the mid-60s.

However, Sunday afternoon highs will be slightly above normal with little to no precipitation.

The slight cool down won’t last long because another round of above-average temperatures returns early next week.

Sunday a little bit cooler but wont last long

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