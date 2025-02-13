DENVER — Temperatures have dropped to near zero across the Denver metro area, with wind chills around 15 to 25 degrees below zero. A cold weather advisory remains in effect across all of eastern Colorado until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Design by Landon Haaf

Highs will gradually climb into the upper 30s on Thursday and upper 40s on Friday. Our next storm will bring more snow to the mountains, starting Thursday night, and it will pile up to around 1 to 2 feet in some spots by Saturday night.

We'll see a chance of light snow on the plains on Saturday, with highs near freezing.

Dangerous wind chills across the Denver metro area Thursday morning

