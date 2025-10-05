Cooler weather settles in: Rain hits Denver tonight, snow possible in the mountains

DENVER — A cooler pattern is settling across the region as a weak cold front moves into Colorado, bringing rain to Denver and possible snow for the mountains.

Sunday’s afternoon highs will stall in the 60s along the I-25 corridor and plains.

Rain showers will develop across the Front Range this evening into tonight.

The Northern Front Range mountains and foothills could receive a few inches of snow, especially above 9,000 feet.

Some areas may see several inches of snow by Monday morning.

Waking up Monday morning, it’ll be grey with clouds, and highs will only climb into the 50s for much of the plains.

A few light rain or snow showers may redevelop by Monday evening, but the amounts are expected to be light.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures are expected to start trending upward mid-to-late week, with above-normal highs likely returning.

