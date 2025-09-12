Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooler weather settles in across Colorado for the weekend

Fall-like 70s in store for Denver on Saturday and Sunday — more rain and even a little mountain snow possible over the next 48 hours
A cold front will usher in some cool and wet weather for the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s by early Friday afternoon, with more scattered storms and showers for the evening commute.
DENVER — A cold front is rolling through the region and we're in for a nice little taste of fall as we head into the weekend. You'll find partly cloudy skies for the Friday morning commute, with 50s and 60s early. Open up the windows and enjoy the cool start!

The monsoon moisture is making a comeback for much of the Western Slope along with the central and southern mountains. A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight Friday for the potential of flash flooding. Some areas could see 1-2 inches of rain from slow-moving thunderstorms.

The Front Range will likely see scattered late afternoon/early evening showers, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s and it will be even cooler this weekend!

Storms linger Saturday afternoon and evening across the state with drier conditions on tap Sunday. Daytime highs will stay just a touch below average, in the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. It could even get cold enough on Saturday night for some snow on the peaks!

Warmer and drier weather will settle back in by the first of next week, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Have a great weekend!

