Cooler weather continues with showers, storms on Wednesday before drier air moves in

DENVER — After a breezy and unsettled Tuesday, more showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region tonight.

Skies stay mostly cloudy with lows in the low 50s, and winds will ease after sunset.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect Tuesday evening for parts of northeast Colorado, northwest Kansas, and western and central Nebraska until 9 p.m.

Wednesday begins on a quieter note, but by afternoon, scattered storms return.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms develops after lunchtime, especially along the foothills and across the plains.

Expect highs in the low 70s with periods of sunshine and some gusty winds.

Winds will be light in the morning but could pick up out of the north-northeast at five to 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph possible in storms.

Some cells could bring brief heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds before tapering off late in the evening Wednesday. Overnight lows dip back into the upper 40s.

Thursday brings a shift toward drier weather, but a few spotty showers or a stray thunderstorm could still pop up late in the day. Highs will hold in the low 70s before skies clear out at night.

By Friday and into the weekend, conditions turn brighter and warmer.

Sunshine dominates, rain chances drop, and only a few isolated mountain showers are expected.

