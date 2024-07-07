Cooler Sunday, with highs in the 70s across the Denver metro-area

DENVER – A cold front racing across NE Colorado will drop temperatures Sunday.

After highs in the low 90s on Saturday, expect below average temperatures, topping out in the mid-70s this afternoon.

Scattered late-day storms and showers are expected over the i25 corridor and eastern plains. So far, it doesn't look like we'll see many severe storms, but gusty winds and pockets of moderate rainfall will be possible through this evening.

Skies gradually clear overnight, with lows falling to the mid-50s by morning.

Monday brings a chance for a few scattered storms, but the rest of the 7-day looks warm and dry as temperatures quickly rebound.

Highs tomorrow will be around 5 degrees below average, in the low 80s.

Hotter and drier days are expected through the rest of the week, with low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, then near triple digits by Friday.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.