Cooler on Monday before warmer air returns Tuesday around Colorado

DENVER — Monday afternoon brings more clouds and cooler conditions with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees cooler.

After a cooler Monday, warmer weather quickly returns to Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will rebound above normal, and breezy winds over the higher terrain could lead to elevated fire conditions, especially in South Park, where humidity drops into the teens and gusts may reach 25 mph.

Most of the week stays quiet and dry, but a quick-moving system returns Thursday which could bring a few light snow showers to the northern mountains.

Cooler today before warmer air returns Tuesday

Another weak disturbance this weekend may bring a bit more snow to the high country and drop temperatures on the plains closer to where they should be for early November.

Otherwise, no major storms are expected for the Front Range and plains through the week.

